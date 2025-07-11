Turkeyfeather Fire Update July 11, 2025

Acres: 7,028 Start Date: Monday, June 30, 2025 Location: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM

Personnel: 89 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning/Natural

Summary: The Turkeyfeather Fire is active in the northern Gila Wilderness. It is located west of the Middle Fork of the Gila River, south of Iron Creek and east of Cooper Canyon. A second fire in the area, the Chicken Fire, is also active. Although there is a possibility the two fires could merge, they have not done so. Visitors to the Gila Wilderness should be aware that the fires are burning in the area of Lilley Park Trail #164, Iron Creek Mesa Trail #171, and Cooper Trail #141 and Turkeyfeather Pass.

Fire activity continues to be moderate, with a few wind-driven runs. The fire is generally backing and flanking through grass and pine litter in heavy downed fuels. The fire is consuming large amounts of dead and downed logs and litter left over from previously burnt areas.

Firefighters continue scouting and prepping contingency lines, while also closely monitoring values at risk to the north of the fire. They continue to monitor and assess conditions in the area south of Snow Lake in the event the fire crosses Gilita Creek.

Winds will be travelling in a northwesterly direction today, reducing potential smoke impacts to the Cliff and Gila areas. However, this shift to the northwest will likely bring an increase in smoke to Gila Hot Springs and Gila Cliff Dwellings. A few hours of moderate air quality are expected in the mornings. Elsewhere, overall air quality is expected to be good.

Weather: There will be a hot, drying trend in the weather over the next few days.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously as moderate fire traffic remains active in the travel corridor of the Mimbres Valley.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

More Incident Information:

Inciweb: Nmgnf 2025Turkeyfeathergnf Information | InciWeb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-342-1883 (8am – 8pm)