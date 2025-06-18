The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with New Mexico State Police and fire personnel, is actively investigating reports of potential structure damage caused by the Trout Fire. At this time, no structures have been positively confirmed as damaged or destroyed.
Due to heavy smoke conditions in the affected areas, ground personnel have been unable to complete a full assessment. Crews are working diligently to access impacted locations and identify any properties that may have sustained damage.
If a damaged or affected structure is identified, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office will directly contact the property owner as soon as possible.
We understand the concern this situation may cause and want to reassure the community that all available resources, including outside agencies, are working tirelessly to protect lives and property.
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. We thank the residents of Grant County for their patience and cooperation during this ongoing incident.