Closure in place Thursday, March 6th to Friday, March 7th
SILVER CITY – US 180 will be closed near Hurley starting Thursday, March 6th at 7 a.m. through Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. for the installation of a new water line, a detour will be in place to redirect traffic.
The closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of a new waterline, it will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic. The detour will route vehicles along Lime Quarry Rd, Diaz Ave, and N Hurley Road.
Travelers should slow down, follow posted signs, and expect possible delays. Crews will be working around the clock to reopen the road as quickly as possible to minimize disruption. We appreciate your patience during this time.
The NMDOT is dedicated to ensuring the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation. For the latest updates, visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.