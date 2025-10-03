SILVER CITY – A micro surfacing project will begin Tuesday, Oct. 7, on U.S. 180 just west of Silver City.
Work will take place between milepost 87 (Riverside) and milepost 110 (two miles west of Silver City). Lane closures and pilot car operations will be in place. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, obey traffic control devices and expect delays.
Construction will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with completion expected by Oct. 31, weather permitting.
Micro surfacing is a pavement treatment that extends roadway life by improving skid resistance, restricting moisture intrusion, preventing oxidation, and restoring a uniform appearance. The process is designed to be economical, fast, and minimally disruptive to drivers.
For updated road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.