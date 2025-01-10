Traffic Alert – Roadway closure expected to last 30 minutes
SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One, in partnership with Mountain States Constructors, Inc., is continuing with the widening of U.S. 180 from a 2-lane to a 4-lane road from Bayard to Hurley.
Crews have planned a rock blast for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, starting at 12 p.m. and again on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 p.m. U.S. 180 will be closed from Lusk St. to the Bayard Cemetery at milepost 125.8. Please expect delays. This closure is expected to last 30 minutes but no longer than 1 hour.
For updated information go to: NMDOT at www.nmroads.com or call 511.