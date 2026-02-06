Vincent Ray Quezada is held without bond for Assault and Abuse of a Child

February 6, 2026 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that Vincent Ray Quezada, 28, has been held without bond following charges of one count of Child Abuse, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer – Misdemeanor, Assault (unlawful acts, threats or conduct)-Petty Misdemeanor.

Deputy District Attorney Mark Abramson represented the State during the hearing before the Honorable Judge Runnels of the Sixth Judicial District Court. Judge Runnels granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, finding that Quezada posed a danger to the victim and the community. The judge's decision considered that Quezada had purchased a weapon, threatened the victim in a public setting, and refused to comply with officers' commands.

On January 1, 2026, Silver City Police responded to a report of a suspicious male person at the Harbor Freight parking lot. An employee had contacted law enforcement after witnessing Quezada purchase a machete, remove it from its packaging, and place it inside his pants. He was also seen photographing a woman's vehicle. The victim remained inside her car as she watched Quezada approach, walk around her vehicle, and lean against the driver's side door. He yelled at her to "come on" and "get out," causing her to fear he might harm her. She remained inside her vehicle until police arrived.

When officers questioned Quezada, he attempted to walk away and proceeded to get into his car, resisting arrest. After a brief scuffle, officers ultimately detained him, and he was taken into custody. Quezada will remain in jail at this time.