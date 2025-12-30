By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, a Silver City Police Department officer met with a female at the Gila Regional Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. The female told the officer that Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, around 8 a.m., she was bitten on her lower left leg by a small brown and white dog as she walked on the 3400 block of N. Swan Street. The victim was unsure which residence the dog came from but noted an elderly woman near a vehicle called the dog away from her, but she could not name the elderly woman.

The officer observed a single small mark to the victim’s lower left leg that was not bleeding. An address for the dog was not determined as the victim could not pinpoint exactly where the incident occurred.