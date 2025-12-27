The following is a link to an article from the Dec. 26, 2025, issue of the Cowboy State Daily , an all-digital newspaper out of Cheyenne, WY, written by Greg Johnson, Managing Editor. The piece was sent to the Grant County Beat’s publisher by Patrice Mutchnick of Gila Hot Springs, where the incident occurred.

[Editor's Note: The editor has received permission to post the link.]

https://cowboystatedaily.com/2025/12/26/mom-says-she-doesnt-know-why-she-shot-11-month-old-was-too-slow-to-kill-herself/ 