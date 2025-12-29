Grant County Sheriff's Office Arrest and Activity Report

December 14-27, 2025

12/14/25- Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Ruby Street in Bayard, New Mexico. Law enforcement agencies searched the area but did not locate a suspect, evidence, or injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

12/14/25- Deputies responded to a vehicle crash into a rock wall on Prescott Street in Santa Clara. The vehicle was unoccupied and was later determined to have been taken without permission. No injuries were reported.

12/14/25- Deputies responded to a shoplifting report at the Dollar General in Santa Clara. A female suspect was detained after fleeing the area in a pickup truck that later eluded a traffic stop. The male suspect fled on foot and was not located. The investigation confirmed the attempted theft of cleaning supplies valued at approximately $20.

12/14/25- Deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 90-mile post 15. No injuries reported.



12/15/25- A traffic stop was conducted on Hwy 180 W near mile post 108. The driver Sean Nathasingh was placed under arrest for a warrant issued by Judge Runnels with a no bond set.

12/16/25- Deputies conducted a knock and talk at an address on Prescott St. Santa Clara, NM. Deputies made contact with Michael Ortiz who was placed under arrest for a warrant issued by Judge Grijalva with a no bond set.

12/16/25- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Lake Roberts area. After investigation James Andrew Hukill was placed under arrest for battery against a household member.

12/16/25- Deputies responded to a structure fire in Cliff. The structure sustained heavy damage from the fire. Investigators were called to the scene.

12/17/25-Deputies responded to a fraud complaint in Hurley. Reported was a credit card that had been used at different locations totaling an amount of $991.00.

12/18/25- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Hanover. After investigation charges of Battery against a household member, false imprisonment and interference with communication were filed on Rafael Alvarado.

12/18/25- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Oxbow Dr. Silver City, NM. After investigation charges of battery against a household member were filed on Tammie Arlene Ashabraner.

12/19/25- Deputies responded to a car fire located on Hwy 152 and the mine look out. No injuries were reported by the vehicle owner.

12/19/25- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on N. Hurley Rd. After investigation Zachary Mohr was arrested and charges for aggravated battery against a household member, assault, assault against a household member and battery against a household member.

12/19/25- Deputies filed a report in reference to a violation of a Domestic Violation Order. After investigation charges were filed on Joshua Turrieta for aggravated Stalking.

12/20/25- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Arizona Ave. Hurley, NM. After investigation Daniel Jauregui was placed under arrest for 2 counts of battery against a household member.

12/21/25- Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile from Claw Rd. Shortly after the missing persons paperwork was filled out and filed. On December 22 deputies had contact with the missing juvenile at a friend's house. The juvenile was returned back to her parents.

12/22/25- Deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Silver Heights and Hudson. No injuries were reported.

12/23/25- Deputies responded to an agency assist to locate a missing juvenile on Hwy 15 and Gila Hot Springs.

12/23/25- Deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 180 and EZ Pawn. No injuries were reported.

12/23/25- Deputies responded to stolen motor vehicle complaint on E. 15th St. Silver City, NM. An investigation was conducted, the vehicle was entered into NCIC and a BOLO was issued.

12/24/25- Deputies responded a second time to a runaway juvenile from Claw Rd. The juvenile had taken her parents vehicle without their permission. Soon after the vehicle and juvenile were located on Hwy 180 E by deputies. The juvenile was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was released to her parents.

12/24/25- Deputies responded to a suicide on Hwy 15. Investigator were called to the scene for further investigation.

12/24/25- Deputies responded to a breaking and entering complaint on Taylor Mountain Rd. Faywood, NM.

12/24/25- Deputies served a warrant on Madeline Daly at the Grant County Detention Center with a no bond set from Judge Foy.



12/25/25- Deputies responded to a unwanted subject call on Alamo St. Arenas Valley, NM. After investigation it was determined that charges would be filed on Martin Montenegro for criminal damage to property of a household member.

12/26/25- Deputies responded to a shooting on Turkey Creek Rd. Gila NM. This case is under investigation and will be updated at a later date.

12/27/25- Deputies responded to an unattended death on N. Swan St. Silver City, NM.

12/27/25- Deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 15. No injuries were reported.

12/27/25- Deputies responded to a criminal damage to property of a household member call on Partridge Ave. Silver City, NM. After investigation Yvonne De La O was arrested for criminal damage to property of a household member.

Total Calls for service: 445

*****Investigations are ongoing and if anyone has any information to the above listed calls for service you are encouraged to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office (575-574-0100) or Central Dispatch (575-388-8840). *****