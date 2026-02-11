Wednesday, Feb. 4

Suspicious person
Prescott Apartments
Caller stated male continues to knock on a vacant apartment late at night. ATL for subject/negative contact.

Thursday, Feb. 5

Reckless driver
Highway 180
Driving at a high rate of speed. Unfounded.

Breaking and entering
Salud Road
Caller reported someone is breaking into his rental.

Friday, Feb. 6

Larceny
Mill Street
Caller reported kids attempting to steal bicycles.

Shoplifting
Dollar General
No narrative.