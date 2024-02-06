Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston and Lake Roberts
1223 PM MST Tue Feb 6 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Some of the higher elevations may see snow accumulations up to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow expected with this storm
system will likely fall after midnight through sunrise on
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.