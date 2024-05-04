CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DEVELOPING SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .A Pacific storm system will move to the Great Basin Sunday, allowing gusty winds to develop in the afternoon. These winds, along with very low humidity, will likely produce critical fire conditions. These winds and critical fire conditions are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-
256 AM MDT Sat May 4 2024
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO ZONES...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY R FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO ZONES...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila
NF/Apache NF/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and
Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 112 South
Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ and
Fire Weather Zone 113 Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln
NF/LNZ.
* TIMING...Warning-beginning noon Sunday and Monday and lasting into the
early evening hours. Watch-beginning noon Tuesday into the early
evening hours.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 8 percent Sunday; 8 to 11 percent
Monday.
* TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 lowlands, 70s mountains.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 8 Critical to Extreme in Southwest and
South Central New Mexico.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.