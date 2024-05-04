CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DEVELOPING SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .A Pacific storm system will move to the Great Basin Sunday, allowing gusty winds to develop in the afternoon. These winds, along with very low humidity, will likely produce critical fire conditions. These winds and critical fire conditions are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

256 AM MDT Sat May 4 2024

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO ZONES...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY R FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO ZONES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila

NF/Apache NF/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and

Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 112 South

Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ and

Fire Weather Zone 113 Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln

NF/LNZ.

* TIMING...Warning-beginning noon Sunday and Monday and lasting into the

early evening hours. Watch-beginning noon Tuesday into the early

evening hours.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 8 percent Sunday; 8 to 11 percent

Monday.

* TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 lowlands, 70s mountains.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 8 Critical to Extreme in Southwest and

South Central New Mexico.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.