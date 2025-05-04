ROAD CLOSURE from Arizona to Lordsburg eastbound and westbound
Closure, I 10 eastbound and westbound lanes mile marker 0, Arizona State Line to mile marker 20, (LORDSBURG WEST) is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Animas
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 338 northbound and southbound from mile marker 0(I-10) to 24(Animas) due to high winds, and areas of limited visibility due to blowing dust. This event will be updated as conditions change.