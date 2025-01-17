Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla
Valley-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of West El Paso, Fort Hancock, Vado,
Downtown El Paso, Hueco Tanks, Indian Hot Springs, East and
Northeast El Paso, Fort Bliss, Las Cruces, Socorro, Columbus,
Loma Linda, Tornillo, Fabens, Deming, Upper Valley, and Sunland
Park
1159 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2025
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust
expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, Luna County and Southern Dona Ana County.
In Texas, El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.