Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Otero Mesa-
Including the cities of Deming, Red Rock, Hachita, Virden,
Animas, Lordsburg, Antelope Wells, Crow Flats, and Columbus
103 PM MDT Mon May 12 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, widespread
visibility across the desert lowlands between one and three miles.
Locations downwind of dust sources regions will see visibility
drop to one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE...Otero Mesa, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest
Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. For
the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result. Fire danger will
be high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.