Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Otero Mesa-

Including the cities of Deming, Red Rock, Hachita, Virden,

Animas, Lordsburg, Antelope Wells, Crow Flats, and Columbus

103 PM MDT Mon May 12 2025

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, widespread

visibility across the desert lowlands between one and three miles.

Locations downwind of dust sources regions will see visibility

drop to one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE...Otero Mesa, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest

Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. For

the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could

be blown down and a few power outages may result. Fire danger will

be high.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,

Stay Alive'.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.