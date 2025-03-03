Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Otero Mesa-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Crow Flats, Alamogordo,
Tularosa, Holloman AFB, Orogrande, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,
Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens,
Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
636 PM MST Mon Mar 3 2025
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one-
quarter and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind
Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo,
Otero Mesa, Southeast Tularosa Basin, and Southwest
Desert/Mimbres Basin. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, and Southern Hudspeth Highlands.
* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.