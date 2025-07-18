1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding.
* WHERE...Portions of the Mimbres River in Grant and Luna Counties in New Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 1015 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of river fords and low water crossings on
public roads and private driveways is expected, and may cut off
access to homes and farms on the left bank of the river. Flooding
may also impact the area near the Royal John Mine Road bridge at the confluence of the Mimbres River and Gallinas Canyon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 430 PM MDT, Heavy rain over the Trout Fire burn scar has
led the Mimbres River to spike to near 6.3 feet, or 2000 cfs
at the river gauge below Bear Canyon Dam and above Mimbres.
Heavy rain has also fallen over upper Gallinas Canyon,
Gavilan Canyon and other side canyons that flow into the
Mimbres. More significant impacts could occur if high flows
on the Mimbres and high flows from the side canyons meet at
the same time. The most sensitive area for this is near the
Royal John Mine Road bridge.
- Please report flooding impacts to law enforcement or
emergency management, as there are no additional gauges along
the river below Mimbres, making monitoring difficult.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Faywood, San Lorenzo, Sherman, San Juan and Mimbres.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.