Moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Priscilla will mostly stay north and west of the area today. But increasing moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond will get pulled into the area this afternoon and interact with a slow-moving upper level trough, possibly lasting through Monday. Expect increasing showers and thunderstorms in Southwestern New Mexico this afternoon and overnight, with localized torrential downpours. Additional bouts of tropical showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, especially in the Bootheel Region. Rain coverage in the Gila Region is a little less certain on Sunday. Additional rainfall is possible on Monday, and this Flood Watch may need to be extended later as forecasts come into sharper focus.
Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Faywood, Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts,
Kingston, Gila Hot Springs, Buckhorn, Silver City, Hurley, Grant
County Airport, Mimbres, Cliff, and Mule Creek
356 AM MDT Sat Oct 11 2025
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...The southern Gila Region in southwestern New Mexico,
including most of northern Grant County, and far western Sierra
County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through 6 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The risk of localized flash flooding will mainly be this
afternoon and overnight Saturday night, as thunderstorms with
torrential downpours develop. Flooding is possible in arroyos, low
water crossings, and low-lying areas with poor drainage. This will
be followed by more moderate rainfall rates on Sunday, which will
result in minor impacts. Expect enhanced flows and spotty flooding
of creeks, streams, and arroyos Sunday, with persistent but lower
flows at low water crossings. Flooding is not anticipated on the
main stem Gila River, but could occur along the head water forks
and tributaries depending on the exact location of the heaviest
rainfall. Flooding may also occur in urban poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.