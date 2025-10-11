CANCELED: Flood Watch-2-1011-101225

Moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Priscilla will mostly stay north and west of the area today. But increasing moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond will get pulled into the area this afternoon and interact with a slow-moving upper level trough, possibly lasting through Monday. Expect increasing showers and thunderstorms in Southwestern New Mexico this afternoon and overnight, with localized torrential downpours. Additional bouts of tropical showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Sunday, especially in the Bootheel Region. Rain coverage in the Gila Region is a little less certain on Sunday. Additional rainfall is possible on Monday, and this Flood Watch may need to be extended later as forecasts come into sharper focus.

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Faywood, Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts,

Kingston, Gila Hot Springs, Buckhorn, Silver City, Hurley, Grant

County Airport, Mimbres, Cliff, and Mule Creek

356 AM MDT Sat Oct 11 2025

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...The southern Gila Region in southwestern New Mexico,

including most of northern Grant County, and far western Sierra

County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through 6 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The risk of localized flash flooding will mainly be this

afternoon and overnight Saturday night, as thunderstorms with

torrential downpours develop. Flooding is possible in arroyos, low

water crossings, and low-lying areas with poor drainage. This will

be followed by more moderate rainfall rates on Sunday, which will

result in minor impacts. Expect enhanced flows and spotty flooding

of creeks, streams, and arroyos Sunday, with persistent but lower

flows at low water crossings. Flooding is not anticipated on the

main stem Gila River, but could occur along the head water forks

and tributaries depending on the exact location of the heaviest

rainfall. Flooding may also occur in urban poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.