Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Red Rock, Virden, and Lordsburg
1130 AM MST Wed Feb 4 2026
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE...Lordsburg Playa, including Interstate 10 between the
Arizona state line and Lordsburg.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, 'Pull Aside,
Stay Alive'.