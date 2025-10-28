Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Otero Mesa-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Crow Flats, Garfield, Tularosa, Dell City, Salt Flat, Columbus, White Sands National Park, Orogrande, Cliff, Gila Hot Springs, Cornudas, Alamogordo, White Sands Range Headquarters, Deming, Holloman AFB, Sierra Blanca, Mule Creek, Buckhorn, Chaparral, Radium Springs, and Hatch
Tue Oct 28 2025
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 30 to 35, with coldest temperatures in
low-lying areas.
* WHERE...Tularosa Basin, Upper Gila River Valley, low-lying areas
of Luna County, Northern Dona Ana County, and eastern Hudsepth
County.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.