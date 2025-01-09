Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona AnaCounty-Otero Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa
Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-Including the cities of Radium Springs, Spaceport, Holloman AFB, Hueco Tanks, Red Rock, Hurley, Animas, Truth Or Consequences, Mimbres, White Sands Range Headquarters, Deming, Chaparral, Salt Flat, Hatch, Faywood,
Cliff, Antelope Wells, Lordsburg, Crow Flats, Columbus, Loma Linda, Gila Hot Springs, Mule Creek, Fort
Bayard, Cornudas, Derry, Orogrande, Virden, Garfield, Tularosa,
Winston, Silver City, Dell City, Sierra Blanca, Alamogordo, Grant
County Airport, Cloverdale, Hachita, White Sands National Park,
Hillsboro, and Buckhorn
1226 PM MST Thu Jan 9 2025
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 5 above zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Very cold temperatures can lead
to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.