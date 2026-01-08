Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Lake Roberts, Cloudcroft, Kingston,
Sunspot, and Apache Summit
1240 PM MST Thu Jan 8 2026
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills around 5 degrees expected.
* WHERE...The Sacramento Mountains above 7500 feet, and the higherelevations of the southern Gila Region, including the Black Range.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Cold wind chills around 5 degrees could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and
hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these
temperatures.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold temperatures are also expected for
Friday night into Saturday morning, but with lighter winds.
Additional advisories and warnings may need to be issued later.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors.
Make sure livestock animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.