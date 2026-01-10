Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Columbus, Red Rock,
Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Virden, Lordsburg, and Animas
1023 AM MST Sat Jan 10 2026
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Far Southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.