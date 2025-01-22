Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana

County-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-East

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Central

Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region

Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-



East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern

Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western

Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Garfield, Holloman AFB, Silver City,

Grant County Airport, Cornudas, Tularosa, Cloverdale, Fort

Hancock, Red Rock, Mule Creek, Pinon, Hurley, Mimbres, Kingston,

White Sands National Park, Salt Flat, Orogrande, Gila Hot

Springs, Fabens, Mayhill, Winston, Mountain Park, Antelope Wells,

Hillsboro, Sierra Blanca, Columbus, Buckhorn, Faywood, Lordsburg,

Cliff, White Sands Range Headquarters, Hueco Tanks, Alamogordo,

Fort Bayard, Virden, Hachita, Timberon, Deming, Spaceport,

Animas, Sacramento, Truth Or Consequences, Tornillo, Lake

Roberts, Derry, Radium Springs, Hatch, Loma Linda, Dell City,

Indian Hot Springs, Mescalero, Crow Flats, and Chaparral

602 PM MST Wed Jan 22 2025

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold temperatures as low as 5 above zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin

is exposed to these temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.