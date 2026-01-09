Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Including the cities of Deming, Antelope Wells, Columbus,
Cloverdale, Red Rock, Animas, Hachita, Lordsburg, and Virden
1012 AM MST Fri Jan 9 2026
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Far Southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.