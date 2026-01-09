ROAD ADVISORY
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS: Silver City Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 6, 1 mile south of Pinos Altos to mile marker 25, 14 miles south of Gila Hot Springs, roads are slushy, snow packed and icy in spots. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 152 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 23, 8 miles east of San Lorenzo to mile marker 40, Kingston, .roads are slushy, snow packed and icy in spots. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 35 northbound and southbound from mile marker 11, 11 miles north of NM 152 to mile marker 27, 0.5 miles south of NM 15, roads are slushy, snow packed and icy in spots. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.