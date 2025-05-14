Grant NM-Hidalgo NM-
1250 PM MDT Wed May 14 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Northern Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 1249 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was over Hachita.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong winds up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Satellite imagery.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 1
and 54.
Locations impacted include...
Rodeo, Lordsburg, Cotton City, Hachita, Steins, Animas, Playas, Road
Forks, Separ, Windmill, Lordsburg Playa, Granite Gap, Hachita Valley,
Shakespeare, Pyramid Mountains, and Playas Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.