Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above

7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero

Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region

Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-

East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Salt Basin-Southern

Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, Cliff, Loma

Linda, Timberon, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Truth Or Consequences, Crow

Flats, Dell City, Derry, Kingston, Spaceport, Cornudas, Gila Hot

Springs, Winston, Apache Summit, Silver City, Tularosa, Fort

Bayard, Sierra Blanca, Lake Roberts, Sacramento, Chaparral,

Faywood, White Sands National Park, Orogrande, Mescalero, Salt

Flat, Hueco Tanks, Pinon, Buckhorn, Grant County Airport,

Hillsboro, Mountain Park, Mimbres, Hurley, White Sands Range

Headquarters, Sunspot, and Mule Creek

222 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2025

...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 degrees

below zero over the mountains and 5 degrees below zero to 5

degrees above zero across the lowlands expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero

could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is

exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing

temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.