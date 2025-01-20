Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero
Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Salt Basin-Southern
Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, Cliff, Loma
Linda, Timberon, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Truth Or Consequences, Crow
Flats, Dell City, Derry, Kingston, Spaceport, Cornudas, Gila Hot
Springs, Winston, Apache Summit, Silver City, Tularosa, Fort
Bayard, Sierra Blanca, Lake Roberts, Sacramento, Chaparral,
Faywood, White Sands National Park, Orogrande, Mescalero, Salt
Flat, Hueco Tanks, Pinon, Buckhorn, Grant County Airport,
Hillsboro, Mountain Park, Mimbres, Hurley, White Sands Range
Headquarters, Sunspot, and Mule Creek
222 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2025
...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 degrees
below zero over the mountains and 5 degrees below zero to 5
degrees above zero across the lowlands expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero
could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is
exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing
temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.