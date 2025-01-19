Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Central Grant
County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-
Including the cities of Chaparral, Gila Hot Springs, Mimbres,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Lake Roberts, Silver City, White
Sands National Park, Kingston, Cliff, Mule Creek, Winston,
Spaceport, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Buckhorn, Fort Bayard,
Hurley, Hillsboro, Faywood, and Grant County Airport
208 AM MST Sun Jan 19 2025
...EXTREME COLD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Cold temperatures and strong winds will cause dangerously
cold wind chills. 10 to 15 degrees below zero over area mountains.
5 degrees below zero to 5 degrees across the lowlands possible.
* WHERE...The Gila Region, Sierra County Lakes, and West Central
Tularosa Basin/White Sands.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.