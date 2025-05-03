CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO ON SUNDAY... An upper level low pressure system will approach the region from the west on Sunday, increasing winds during the day from the south and southwest. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph will combine with minimum relative humidities around 10 percent to create critical fire danger. Critically dry fuels will allow fires to spread quickly.
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
115 PM MDT Sat May 3 2025
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 111...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low humidity, and
high fire danger , which is in effect Sunday from noon to 9 PM
MDT. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch which was previously in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and
Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ.
* TIMING...From Noon to 9 PM Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Up to 79.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 6, Critical.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.