CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO ON SUNDAY... .An upper level low pressure system will approach the region from the west on Sunday, increasing winds during the day from the south and southwest. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will combine with minimum relative humidities around 10 percent to create critical fire danger. Critically dry fuels will allow fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND
CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and
Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ.
* TIMING...From Noon to 9 PM Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 6, Critical.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.