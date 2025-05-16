CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... .Strong southwest flow aloft crossing the Southern Rockies will induce low surface pressure over the southern High Plains on Sunday. Subsequent tightening of the surface pressure gradient will increase winds area wide. Strongest winds are forecast to occur Sunday and Monday afternoons, with gusty west winds midday. Very dry air remains in place while winds increase, creating critical fire danger for much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Fuel dryness is near normal for mid-May, but weather conditions will be favorable for rapid drying of fine fuels and increasing ERCs back above seasonal normals through the weekend.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-



South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

407 AM MDT Fri May 16 2025

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST

NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Texas, Fire Weather Zone 055 El Paso County,

Fire Weather Zone 056 Hudspeth County. In New Mexico, Fire

Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ,

Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces

BLM/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 112 South Central Lowlands and

Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ and Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ.

* WINDS...West-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 7 or Critical to Extreme.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

