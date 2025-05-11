CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY SOUTHWEST NM AND FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS TUESDAY... .Approaching low pressure system moving on shore over the Pacific Northwest will induce stronger southwest flow aloft across the southwest this week. Subsequent tightening of the surface pressure gradient will increase winds areawide. Strongest winds are forecast to occur Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but will be picking up out west by Monday afternoon. Already present dry air will create critical fire danger for much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Recent rains over mountain forests may reduce fire risk somewhat, but weather conditions will be favorable for rapid drying of fine fuels and increasing ERCs back above seasonal normals.

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County-

245 PM MDT Sun May 11 2025

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FOR FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch for for dry fuels, strong winds, and

very dry conditions, which is in effect both Tuesday and

Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA...All of Southern New Mexico, including the Gila

National Forest, Lincoln National Forest, Southern New Mexico

Lowlands. Fire Weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. Also

included is Far West Texas, El Paso county, fire weather zones

055.

* TIMING...Both Tuesday and Wednesday between 11 am and 9 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...90-95.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...6 to 7 or Critical to Extreme.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.