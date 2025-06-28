Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
335 PM MDT Sat Jun 28 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Trout fire burn scar in...
North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout fire burn scar. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing
towards Sapillo Creek, including Meadow Creek, Hill Canyon, and
Skates Canyon, and flowing towards the Mimbres River, including
Three Circle, Soldiers, Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. Sapillo Creek
on BOTH SIDES of Lake Roberts, and the upper Mimbres River will also
be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Trout fire
burn scar.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Trout fire burn scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Lake Roberts, Three Circle Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Allie Canyon,
Bear Canyon, Gattons Park, Cottonwood Canyon, Hill Canyon, Shingle
Canyon, Meadow Creek, Mimbres River Preserve, Mimbres, Lake
Roberts Heights, Trout Valley and Camp Thunderbird.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Trout Creek, Bear Creek, Sapillo Creek, Stephens Creek, Mimbres
River, Meadow Creek, Copperas Creek, Lampbright Draw, East Fork
Mimbres River, Hanover Creek and West Fork Mimbres River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Trout fire burn scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.