The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Mimbres River Preserve, Cottonwood Canyon, Soldiers
Canyon, Allie Canyon, Three Circle Canyon, Gattons Park, Shingle
Canyon, Bear Canyon, Mimbres, Cooney, Camp Thunderbird and Upper
Mimbres Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.