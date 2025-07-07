Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
512 PM MDT Mon Jul 7 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...The Trout Fire burn area in...Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire burn area. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing north
towards Sapillo Creek, including Hill Canyon and Skates Canyon, and
flowing east towards the Mimbres River, including Three Circle,
Soldiers, Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. Sapillo Creek UPSTREAM...or
EAST of Lake Roberts Dam, and the upper Mimbres River will also be
impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire
burn area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Trout Fire burn area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Lake Roberts, San Lorenzo, Shingle Canyon, Allie Canyon, Mimbres
River Preserve, Cottonwood Canyon, Bear Canyon, Soldiers Canyon,
Three Circle Canyon, Gattons Park, Hill Canyon, Sherman, Mimbres,
San Juan and Lake Roberts Heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Trout Fire burn area. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.