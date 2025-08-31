Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
301 PM MDT Sun Aug 31 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Silver City, Pinos Altos, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard and Arenas
Valley.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Whiskey Creek, Maudes Canyon, Rio de Arenas, Pinos Altos Creek,
Twin Sisters Creek, Stephens Creek, Atlantic Creek and Hanover
Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
LAT...LON 3274 10815 3274 10825 3282 10826 3287 10822
3287 10810 3278 10816
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED