Flash Flood Warning until 3 pm 071825

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

1204 PM MDT Fri Jul 18 2025 Flash Flood WarningNational Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM1204 PM MDT Fri Jul 18 2025

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Trout Fire Burn Scar in...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 1204 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing,heavy rain over the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches,of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing east

towards the Mimbres River, including Three Circle, Soldiers,

Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. The Mimbres River will also be

impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Trout Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Lorenzo, Shingle Canyon, Allie Canyon, Mimbres River Preserve,

Cottonwood Canyon, Bear Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Three Circle

Canyon, Mimbres, Camp Thunderbird and Upper Mimbres Valley.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Lampbright Draw, West Fork Mimbres River, Hanover Creek, Mimbres

River, Meadow Creek, East Fork Mimbres River, Sapillo Creek and

Stephens Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.