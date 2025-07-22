Flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. 072225

[Editor's Note: Expect more downstream!]

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

204 PM MDT Tue Jul 22 2025

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The east side of the Trout Fire burn scar in...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 204 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Allie and Soldier canyons, and across Highway 35.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Trout Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Trout Fire Burn

Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Lorenzo, Allie Canyon, Shingle Canyon, Mimbres River Preserve,

Cottonwood Canyon, Bear Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Three Circle

Canyon, Gattons Park, Mimbres, Georgetown, Camp Thunderbird and

Upper Mimbres Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and

driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood

waters...climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is possible. The heavy rains

may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,

especially in and around these areas.