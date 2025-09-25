Flash Flood warning until 7:15 p.m. 092525

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

407 PM MDT Thu Sep 25 2025

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cottonwood Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Three Circle Canyon, Allie

Canyon, Gattons Park, Camp Thunderbird and Upper Mimbres Valley.

Rain is falling near the northern edge of the Trout fire burn scar.

Some debris may be included in runnoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.