FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 345 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Shingle Canyon, Sherman, Mimbres and San Juan.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.