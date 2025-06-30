FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Gila Hot Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.