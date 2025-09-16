FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Willow Creek, Mangas Creek, Ash Creek and Gila River.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Redrock, Oak Grove, Mangas Valley, and Gila Middle Box.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.