FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Hurley, Tyrone, Silver City, North Hurley, Wind Canyon and
Tyrone Mine.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.