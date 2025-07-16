FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant. Specifically Silver City, and the surrounding area.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Silver City.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.