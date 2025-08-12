FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pinos Altos Creek, Twin Sisters Creek, Whiskey Creek, Arenas,
Mangas Creek and Lampbright Draw.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Tyrone, Hurley, Bayard, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas
Valley and Tyrone Mine.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.