- At 1222 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Berrenda Creek, Gavilan Arroyo, Middle Percha Creek and
Mimbres River.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Sherman, Emory Pass and San Juan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ...Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.