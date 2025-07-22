FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:15 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Grant and Luna Counties in New Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 416 PM MDT, Heavy rain was falling in the vicinity of City
of Rocks State Park. This will lead to minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Portions of US-180 between mile markers 135 and 143, and
portions of Highway 61 up to mile marker 5.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.