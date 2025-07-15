FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Grant County in Southwestern New Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable,
particularly along Bill Evans Road and Bill Evans Lake Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen, and rain
continues to fall.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Arroyos in the vicinity of Bill Evans Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.