Abundant moisture across the region will combine with a weak upper level storm system and rain from last night has saturated the ground, all of this will give us an enhanced risk of flash flooding today through early Wednesday morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today and tonight will be very efficient rain makers. Isolated rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible which will lead to flash flooding.
Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Central Grant
County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central
Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El
Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Indian Hot Springs, Cloudcroft, Fort
Bliss, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Sierra Blanca, Crow Flats,
Hatch, Fabens, Hillsboro, Apache Summit, Faywood, Socorro,
Timberon, Derry, Mescalero, Winston, Las Cruces, Spaceport, White
Sands National Park, Mule Creek, Hueco Tanks, Upper Valley, East
and Northeast El Paso, Fort Hancock, Columbus, Chaparral,
Tornillo, Mountain Park, Tularosa, Mimbres, Grant County Airport,
Truth Or Consequences, Sunspot, Loma Linda, Silver City, Salt
Flat, Garfield, White Sands Range Headquarters, Holloman AFB,
Orogrande, Kingston, Sunland Park, Pinon, Radium Springs, Lake
Roberts, Cornudas, Vado, Cliff, Alamogordo, Hurley, Deming, West
El Paso, Sacramento, Downtown El Paso, Dell City, Mayhill, and
Fort Bayard
916 AM MDT Tue Jul 29 2025
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico, including the following areas,
Luna, Dona Ana, Sierra, Otero and northern Grant Counties and
southwest Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.