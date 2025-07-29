Flood Watch 072925 to early 073025

Abundant moisture across the region will combine with a weak upper level storm system and rain from last night has saturated the ground, all of this will give us an enhanced risk of flash flooding today through early Wednesday morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today and tonight will be very efficient rain makers. Isolated rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible which will lead to flash flooding.



Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Central Grant

County/Silver City Area-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black

Range-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central

Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Western El

Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-Northern Hudspeth

Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Indian Hot Springs, Cloudcroft, Fort

Bliss, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Sierra Blanca, Crow Flats,

Hatch, Fabens, Hillsboro, Apache Summit, Faywood, Socorro,

Timberon, Derry, Mescalero, Winston, Las Cruces, Spaceport, White

Sands National Park, Mule Creek, Hueco Tanks, Upper Valley, East

and Northeast El Paso, Fort Hancock, Columbus, Chaparral,

Tornillo, Mountain Park, Tularosa, Mimbres, Grant County Airport,

Truth Or Consequences, Sunspot, Loma Linda, Silver City, Salt

Flat, Garfield, White Sands Range Headquarters, Holloman AFB,

Orogrande, Kingston, Sunland Park, Pinon, Radium Springs, Lake

Roberts, Cornudas, Vado, Cliff, Alamogordo, Hurley, Deming, West

El Paso, Sacramento, Downtown El Paso, Dell City, Mayhill, and

Fort Bayard

916 AM MDT Tue Jul 29 2025

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico, including the following areas,

Luna, Dona Ana, Sierra, Otero and northern Grant Counties and

southwest Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.